Dec 31, 2:27 AM EST

Baghdad blasts kill at least 19

By MURTADA FARAJ
Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) -- A pair of bomb blasts targeting a market in central Baghdad Saturday killed at least 19 people and wounded at least 45, according to police and medical officials.

The attacks took place early Saturday morning in al-Sinaq, a busy market selling car accessories, food and clothes as well as agricultural seeds and machinery.

Details were sketchy in the immediate aftermath. Police at first said a pair of back-to-back roadside bombs exploded. But later a police official said first a roadside bomb exploded, then a suicide bomber detonated his device amid the crowd that had gathered.

Casualty estimates from police and medical officials ranged from 19 to 23 dead. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, but the Islamic State group has launched near-daily attacks in the capital in recent months.

