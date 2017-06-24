Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 24, 6:02 AM EDT

Journalist dies of wounds from blast in Iraq's Mosul


Multimedia
Last U.S. combat troop leaves Iraq
Iraqi Election 2010: What's at Stake?
Returning Troops Find Alternative Motivations
U.S. Troop Casualties in Iraq
Related Stories
Journalist dies of wounds from blast in Iraq's Mosul

Iraqis: IS blew up mosque in 'formal declaration of defeat'

Iran begins exporting gas to Iraq

UN says IS targets children to hold Mosul civilians hostage

Iran's top leader opposes Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Interactive
Iraqi Communities in the U.S.

BAGHDAD (AP) -- The French Embassy in Baghdad says a Swiss journalist has died from wounds sustained in a Mosul mine blast earlier this week while reporting on the fight against the Islamic State group.

Sophie Pommier, a French Embassy spokeswoman, says Veronique Robert died in a Paris hospital Saturday.

Iraqi Kurdish journalist Bakhtiyar Haddad and French journalist Stephen Villeneuve, who were working with Robert, were also killed in the explosion.

Iraqi forces have begun to push into Mosul's Old City, where they expect to encounter the toughest fighting of the months-old campaign to retake Iraq's second largest city.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.