Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 25, 2:17 AM EDT

After independence vote, Kurdish leaders feel under siege

AP Photo
AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed

Multimedia
Turkey and the Kurds
Kurdish Group Training Recruits to Fight Iran
Multimedia
Last U.S. combat troop leaves Iraq
Iraqi Election 2010: What's at Stake?
Returning Troops Find Alternative Motivations
U.S. Troop Casualties in Iraq
Related Stories
After independence vote, Kurdish leaders feel under siege

Iraqi Shiite leader meets with Jordan king in rare visit

Iraqi forces seize disputed town after clashes with Kurds

The Latest: Federal troops take disputed town from Kurds

Iraqi and Kurdish forces exchange fire at border
Interactive
Iraqi Communities in the U.S.

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) -- A month ago, Iraq's Kurds celebrated their symbolic vote for independence as a historic step toward their decades-old dream of statehood.

But instead of moving forward with negotiations toward a smooth divorce from Baghdad, Kurdish politicians have been humiliated with the loss of their most important oil-producing city, Kirkuk. That has squeezed an already ailing economy and dashing hopes of an independent state.

Worse still, their traditional allies in the U.S. and Turkey have hardly acted to moderate against Iraq's central government, and Kurdish leaders feel they are under siege in a world stacked decidedly against separatism.

Ali Awni, an adviser to Kurdish President Masoud Barzani. Says: "They want to push us into an internal war."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.