Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 25, 9:18 AM EST

Kurdish journalist killed covering Iraq's battle for Mosul


Multimedia
Last U.S. combat troop leaves Iraq
Iraqi Election 2010: What's at Stake?
Returning Troops Find Alternative Motivations
U.S. Troop Casualties in Iraq
Related Stories
Kurdish journalist killed covering Iraq's battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces facing stiff resistance in western Mosul

Inside the fight against IS sleeper cells in liberated Mosul

The Latest: Iraqi air force strikes IS targets inside Syria

US changes rules of engagement for Mosul fight in Iraq
Interactive
Iraqi Communities in the U.S.

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) -- A local Kurdish news organization says one of their presenters was killed covering the Mosul operation and another of their journalists was wounded. 

The Rudaw news organization says Shifa Gerdi, a presenter and head of output for Rudaw, was killed in a bomb attack and cameraman Younis Mustafa was injured on the outskirts of Mosul in a statement to the Associated Press Saturday. 

She was presenting a daily special program on the Mosul offensive, and a statement of condolences on Rudaw's website described her as one of the organization's "most daring journalists".

A number of journalists have been injured in the Mosul operation and in October an Iraqi television journalist was killed covering the battle. 

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.