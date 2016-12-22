BAGHDAD (AP) -- The Latest on the Iraqi offensive to retake Mosul (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Iraq says three car bombs have ripped through an outdoor market in Mosul, killing at least 15 civilians and eight policemen.

The Defense Ministry said Thursday's attack occurred in the eastern Gogjali district, which Iraqi forces retook from Islamic State militants weeks ago as part of a massive operation to drive them from the country's second largest city.

It did not say whether the explosions were caused by suicide attackers.

Earlier Thursday, the United Nations denounced the killing of four aid workers and seven other civilians in two mortar attacks in Mosul this week. The U.N. mission said the attacks occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday in eastern Mosul, and wounded up to 40 others. The U.N. did not identify the aid workers or provide their nationalities.

---

1:30 p.m.

The United Nations says two mortar attacks in the Iraqi city of Mosul earlier this week killed four aid workers and seven other civilians.

The U.N. mission said Thursday that the attacks occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday in eastern Mosul, where Iraqi troops are battling Islamic State militants. It says up to 40 other people were wounded in the attacks.

The U.N. did not identify the aid workers or provide their nationalities.

On Wednesday, Human Rights Watch said Islamic State fighters are deliberately targeting civilians in areas they have lost to government forces. Iraq launched a major offensive in October to retake Mosul, the country's second largest city.