The Latest: Israel-UN deal on African migrants suspended

JERUSALEM (AP) -- The latest on Israel's negotiations with the United Nations on resettling tens of thousands of African migrants in Western nations (all times local):

11:45 p.m.

Israel's prime minister says he has suspended an agreement with the U.N. to resettle African migrants in Western countries, just hours after unveiling the agreement on national TV.

In a Facebook post, Netanyahu says he will discuss the deal with Israeli residents of south Tel Aviv on Tuesday. He adds that in the meantime, "I am suspending the implementation of the agreement, and after meeting with the representatives I will re-examine the agreement again."

Tens of thousands of Africans have settled in south Tel Aviv, angering longtime residents of the working-class area.

Under Monday's deal, roughly half the 35,000 migrants living in Israel would be resettled in the West. But the others would stay in Israel.

Israeli hardliners have criticized the deal for allowing so many Africans to remain.

