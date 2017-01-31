UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (AP) -- In Israel's Arab community, life is imitating art.

A new award-winning film about Arab women battling their conservative society has touched off a real-life battle: The municipality of a major Arab city in Israel has called for a boycott of the film, and the film's director says she has received death threats for her unflinching portrayal of sex, drugs, parties, homosexuality and rape in her community.

The film has also caught many Jewish Israeli audiences by surprise, exposing them to a vibrant world of fiercely independent young Arab women - what the film's director calls the "Palestinian underground."

"In Between," which has won accolades at Spanish, Canadian and Israeli film festivals, was written and directed by Maysaloun Hamoud, 35, and was inspired by her own experiences living in Tel Aviv for the last decade.

"It is the time now for women to come and speak up," said Hamoud, who sports the title of her movie tattooed on her forearm in Arabic and English. "Until now, we were listening to men, and they were the ones to run everything."

"In Between" is the film's English title. In Arabic, it is called "Land Sea," an expression meaning "Neither Here Nor There," the film's name in Hebrew.

The film tells the story of three Arab women who leave home to work and study in the live-and-let-live Israeli city of Tel Aviv. They find themselves stuck between an Arab society that often rejects nontraditional roles for women, and an Israeli society that while more open and Westernized, often doesn't treat Arabs as full equals.

Arab-Israelis make up about 20 percent of Israel's citizenry. But they share the same ethnicity, language and culture of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and many identify as Palestinians rather than Israeli. As a result, many Jewish Israelis see them as a subversive fifth column.

In the film, there's Salma, a lesbian DJ and bartender who wears multiple piercings and comes from a conservative Christian family. There's her sharp-tongued roommate Laila, a lawyer who parties, drinks, chain-smokes, and dumps her boyfriend because he is embarrassed to introduce her to his family.

And there's their shy, new roommate Nour, a religious Muslim girl from Umm al-Fahm, a conservative Muslim city in northern Israel, who studies computer science at Tel Aviv University. Nour's fianc