Jun 22, 2:20 PM EDT

Israel: Hezbollah sets up border posts under guise of NGO


JERUSALEM (AP) -- Israel has filed a complaint with the U.N. Security Council accusing the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of setting up observation outposts along the border on land purportedly used by an environmental advocacy group.

Israel says the posts violate the cease-fire that ended a war with Hezbollah in 2006. It is asking the U.N. to order the Lebanese government to remove the posts.

In Tuesday's letter, Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon says the world "cannot continue to turn a blind eye" to Hezbollah's violations.

The Israeli military on Thursday released photos and video of what it said were the Hezbollah border posts. One showed a pair of uniformed men climbing onto a watchtower.

Israel says the border posts are on spots used by an environmental group called "Green Without Borders."

