Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 21, 1:31 PM EST

Israeli leader to Iran: "We are your friend, not your enemy"


Interactives
Iran's power structure
Iran's recent political history
Depth of Field: Covering the Iran elections
Protesters in Iran challenge police
Iran elections
Iran's protests: Then and now
Latest Iran News
Israeli leader to Iran: "We are your friend, not your enemy"

Rescue teams pull 2 bodies from Iran building rubble

Iran summons Danish envoy over embassy attack

Iran says Trump's talk on nuclear deal is 'mainly slogans'

Gunfire rattles Tehran as drone buzzes over Iranian capital
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Latest Iran Photos
Multimedia
Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
Latest News
Israeli leader to Iran: "We are your friend, not your enemy"

Mideast expects big changes under Trump

Invitations in hand, West Bank settlers head to inauguration

Israel opts to extend military chief of staff's term

Israeli Arab, policeman killed amid clashes over demolitions
Latest News
Kremlin hopes for rapport with US, but differences will stay

Russian police kills 2 suspected militants in North Caucasus

Champagne corks pop in Moscow at Trump's inauguration

Syria lets Russia expand its Mediterranean naval facility

Ukrainian president's candy maker to shut Russian factory

JERUSALEM (AP) -- Israel's leader has recorded a conciliatory message to the people of Iran, saying, "we are your friend, not your enemy."

In the video uploaded to his Facebook page Saturday, Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the people of Iran in English, with Farsi subtitles. He says he will soon discuss with President Donald Trump how to counter the threat of an Iranian regime that calls for Israel's destruction, but that he distinguishes between the regime and the people.

"You have a proud history. You have a rich culture. Tragically, you are shackled by a theocratic tyranny," he says.

Israel regards Iran as its most dangerous adversary because of its nuclear program, development of long-range missiles and continued support for militant groups. Netanyahu considers a nuclear-armed Iran a threat to his country's very existence.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.