Netanyahu's Likud pushes members to rally behind him


TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) -- Israel's ruling Likud Party is organizing a rally in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in what it hopes will be a show of force by the beleaguered Israeli leader as he battles a slew of corruption allegations.

Likud leaders have been putting heavy pressure on party activists to attend the rally on Wednesday evening in Tel Aviv.

They say it's meant to counter a vicious campaign by leftist media and overzealous police and state prosecution. But the gathering will also provide a test of Netanyahu's popularity and control over his party.

Israeli police suspect Netanyahu of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Last week, a former top aide agreed to testify against Netanyahu, raising speculation that an indictment could come soon.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.

