Oct 19, 2:42 AM EDT

After Obama, Israel's Netanyahu relishing in Trump love fest

By ARON HELLER
Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) -- Widely unpopular around the world, President Donald Trump can take solace in the adulation of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, who showers him with praise and even holds his tongue over issues Israel might normally complain about.

Trump provides the nationalist Netanyahu with a degree of support he rarely enjoys in the West. Several days ago, he pleased the prime minister mightily by refusing to certify the nuclear deal with Iran. Netanyahu was one of the few voices around the world who hailed the move, along with Saudi Arabia.

Beyond a confluence of interests, Trump and Netanyahu seem to share a sort-of outsider status and a gift for populist stratagems that outrage their countries' more liberal establishments while delighting their bases.

