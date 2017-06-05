Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 5, 8:44 AM EDT

US think tank: Israel had plan to use atomic bomb in 1967


Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
JERUSALEM (AP) -- A leading Washington think tank has detailed what it says was a secret Israeli plan to detonate an atomic bomb in the event it faced defeat in the 1967 Mideast war.

The operation never took off. But details about the doomsday scenario, in which Israel planned to set off a nuclear weapon atop a remote mountain in the Sinai Peninsula, shed new light on the fearful climate at the time. It also could undermine Israel's decades-long policy of nuclear ambiguity.

The Nuclear Proliferation International History Project of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars unveiled a website Monday devoted to "Operation Shimshon," the codename for what it said was the hastily arranged plan.

Israel's Foreign Ministry had no comment.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.