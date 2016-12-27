JERUSALEM (AP) -- The Latest on the fallout from a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Israel is stepping up its attacks on the Obama administration, saying it has proof from Arab sources that the U.S. actively helped craft a U.N. resolution that declared Israeli settlements illegal.

David Keyes, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, says Israel has "ironclad information" that the White House helped draft the language of the resolution. Citing Arab sources, he said Tuesday that the White House "pushed hard" for its passage.

Israel is livid about the resolution, which gave the Palestinians a major diplomatic victory.

The Palestinians are hoping the resolution will give them momentum at a French-hosted Mideast peace conference scheduled next month.

Keyes says Israel will not join the conference.

---

10 a.m.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hopes the upcoming Mideast conference in France will set a mechanism to end Israeli settlements in territory Palestinians claim for a state.

His public remarks were his first since the recent U.N. Security Council resolution that condemned settlements as a "flagrant violation" of international law. Abbas told a meeting of his Fatah party late Monday that the resolution, "paves the way for the international peace conference."

France hosts a conference on Jan. 15 where countries may endorse a framework for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes such activity, saying only direct negotiations will produce a solution. Netanyahu has called on Abbas to meet for talks, but Abbas has refused unless settlement construction ends.