Nov 20, 4:50 AM EST

AP Interview: Trump's ex-staffer Scaramucci visits Israel


JERUSALEM (AP) -- Washington may not have seen the last of "The Mooch."

Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications director who was forced out after just 11 days on the job, says he remains in close touch with the White House.

Scaramucci told The Associated Press on Monday that although he has not spoken to Donald Trump in over a month, he talks to the president's inner circle "regularly" and considers himself a media "surrogate" for the administration. He says he also expects to play a role in Trump's re-election campaign.

Scaramucci is visiting Israel this week as a guest of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, a U.S.-based business association.

Scaramucci, a former Wall Street financier and successful entrepreneur, says he is looking for possible opportunities in Israel's vibrant high-tech scene.

