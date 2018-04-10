RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) -- At an Israeli cafe that caters to Holocaust survivors, patrons gather to socialize, snack and dance to the music of their youth - but not to share the horrors of their past.

Silva Lipka, who founded Café Europa in 2011, calls it an "optimistic place." She says the aging clientele "never talk about the Holocaust, they just come to be with their friends."

It's named after a cafe in Sweden where Jews who survived the Holocaust met after World War II to look for friends and relatives.

Six million Jews were systematically murdered by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during the war.

Associated Press photographer Oded Balilty visited Café Europa in Ramat Gan, Israel, ahead of Holocaust memorial day on Thursday.