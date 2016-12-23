Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 23, 4:08 AM EST

Official: Israel turned to Trump to head off UN resolution

By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press

Multimedia
Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
Latest News
Official: Israel turned to Trump to head off UN resolution

Under Israeli pressure, UN vote on settlements postponed

Israeli court delays demolition of West bank outpost

In Israel, an oily Hanukkah treat outlasts a health campaign

Arab Israeli lawmaker to have immunity stripped amid probe
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Conflict in the Middle East

JERUSALEM (AP) -- An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned to President-elect Donald Trump to help head off a critical U.N. resolution after learning that the White House did not intend to veto the measure.

The Egyptian-sponsored resolution had demanded that Israel halt settlement activities in occupied territories claimed by the Palestinians and declared that existing settlements "have no legal validity."

But under heavy Israeli pressure, Egypt canceled a planned vote in the Security Council hours before it was to take place.

The official, speaking Friday on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said that after "becoming aware" that the Obama administration would not veto the resolution, Israeli officials "reached out to Trump's transition team to ask for the president-elect's help."

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.