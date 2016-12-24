JERUSALEM (AP) -- Israel's Prime Minister has lashed out at President Barack Obama accusing him of a "shameful" move at the United Nations over West Bank settlements and said he is looking forward to working with his "friend" President-elect Donald Trump.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel rejects the "delusional" U.N. resolution which demanded an end to Israeli settlement building. It got the green light after the U.S., Israel's closest ally, abstained from voting.

It was a jarring break from U.S. practice. Though opposed to the settlements, it has traditionally used its veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council to block such resolutions.

"The Obama Administration conducted a shameful anti-Israel ambush at the U.N," Netanyahu said.

He said he spoke with U.S. leaders who vowed to fight the move.