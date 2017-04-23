Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 23, 5:36 AM EDT

Report: Anti-Semitism rises, but violence against Jews falls


TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) -- A report released by Israeli researchers says violent attacks on Jews dropped for a second straight year in 2016, while other forms of anti-Semitism are on the rise worldwide, particularly on U.S. campuses.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University said Sunday that assaults specifically targeting Jews, vandalism and other violent incidents fell 12 percent last year. They recorded 361 cases compared to 410 in 2015, which had already been the lowest number in a decade.

The report attributed much of the drop to increased security measures in European countries.

The numbers on violence were not mirrored by a decrease in cases of general anti-Semitism. On U.S. university campuses, there was a 45 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents, mostly insults and harassment of Jewish students, the report says.

