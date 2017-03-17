RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) -- The Palestinian health ministry says a teenager was shot and killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

It said the16-year-old was killed Friday evening at the entrance to Al-Aroub near the volatile city of Hebron.

The Israeli military said "firebombs were hurled at passing vehicles and in response to that immediate threat forces fired toward the suspects."

Since 2015, Israeli forces killed at least 239 Palestinians, most identified by Israel as attackers. In the same period, Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans in numerous assaults, mainly stabbings, shootings and attacks in which vehicles were used to ram into people.

Israel says the violence is fueled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement. The Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule.