Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 3, 11:22 AM EDT

3 gunmen from Syria killed in Jordan border attack


Multimedia
Summer on the northern border
Border Patrol horses
Multimedia
Border fence transforms the landscape
Unmanned Drones Used to Patrol Border
Travelers React to New Border Security Rules
Flier Outlining New Border Identification Rules (01/31/08)
Interview with Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) -- Three gunmen on motor bikes launched an attack from Syrian soil on Jordanian border positions Saturday and were killed in a clash with troops, a news website linked to Jordan's military reported.

The Hala Akhbar site said a Jordanian soldier sustained a hand injury and was in stable condition.

The attackers started out Saturday morning from near Rukban, a makeshift border camp that houses tens of thousands of displaced Syrians, the report said.

Jordan has alleged that Rukban houses Islamic militants along with displaced Syrians.

Saturday's attack came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. A car bomb attack launched from Rukban a year ago, also during Ramadan, killed seven Jordanian troops and led to a closure of the border.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.