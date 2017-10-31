AMMAN, Jordan (AP) -- Royal Jordanian says it has turned an operating profit this year for the first time in more than a decade, as part of a multi-year overhaul meant to turn the national carrier into the No. 1 airline in the Levant.

CEO Stefan Pichler said Tuesday that RJ won't compete with larger carriers in the Gulf.

He says Royal Jordanian hopes to become reliably profitable after "many years of losses" by luring new customers with fare promotions, adding more destinations and aircraft and turning Amman into a regional hub.

Pichler says Royal Jordanian achieved an operating profit of 5.4 million Jordanian dinars ($7.6 million) in the first nine months of this year, compared to a net loss of 2.7 million Jordanian dinars ($3.8 million) in the same period of 2016.