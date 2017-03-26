Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 26, 7:18 AM EDT

Russia says oil cuts may be extended amid high compliance


Latest Oil News
Russia says oil cuts may be extended amid high compliance

Oilers move into tie for first in Pacific with win vs Avs

Avalanche-Oilers Sums

Company, US want Dakota Access pipeline lake crossing upheld

North Dakota oil spill 3 times larger than first estimated

Geologist for Shell says company hid Nigeria spill dangers

Oilers score 5 in third period, beat Avalanche 7-4

Oilers-Avalanche Sums

Oilers-Ducks Sums

Ducks drub Oilers 4-3, ending goalie Talbot's night early
Interactives
Brazil drills deep into ocean for oil
History's impact on oil prices
Latest News
Russia says oil cuts may be extended amid high compliance

KUWAIT CITY (AP) -- Russia's energy minister says there's "94 percent" compliance on a six-month oil production cut among OPEC members and non-cartel nations, as well as discussions about continuing the cuts to boost crude prices.

Alexander Novak made the comments Sunday in Kuwait at a compliance meeting.

Russia's TASS news agency quoted Novak as saying discussions on extending the cuts continue.

OPEC agreed in late November to cut its production by 1.2 million barrels a day, the first reduction agreed to by the cartel since 2008. Nearly a dozen other countries pledged in December to cut an additional 558,000 barrels a day.

Crude oil sold for over $100 a barrel in the summer of 2014, before bottoming out below $30 a barrel in January 2016. It now trades just under $50 a barrel.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.