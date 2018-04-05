BEIRUT (AP) -- Lebanon hopes to secure billions of dollars for its infrastructure at an international donor conference in Paris this week as the country grapples with low growth and soaring debt.

Some 50 countries and international organizations are expected at the CEDRE (Cedar) conference, which begins on Friday.

Beirut is expected to request up to $22 billion for an eight to 12 year investment program, hoping that an influx of cash will help revive the economy, which has been hammered by political unrest and spillover from the war in neighboring Syria.

Lebanon is home to some 1.2 million refugees, accounting for nearly a quarter of its population. The civil war next door has also hindered land exports to Jordan, Iraq and oil-rich Gulf nations.