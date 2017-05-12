Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 12, 1:14 PM EDT

Lebanon blames Israel for anti-Hezbollah telecoms hacking


Multimedia
Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
Latest News
1 killed at West Bank rally for Palestinian hunger strikers

Hamas leader announces arrest in shooting of commander

Palestinians: 6 wounded at rally supporting hunger strikers

Hamas burns drug stash in Gaza, sentences dealers to death

After 49 years, Israel news show scrapped hour before airing

BEIRUT (AP) -- The Lebanese government blamed Israel Friday for a recent hacking in which audio messages were sent to people in Lebanon claiming the Hezbollah leader was behind the death of the group's top military commander.

A statement issued by the Telecommunications Ministry said that "sophisticated technology" was used to breach Lebanon's telecoms network, making it appear as if the messages were coming from inside Lebanon.

The audio and WhatsApp messages were sent to about 10,000 people, the ministry said.

The messages were sent during a speech by Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah Thursday, marking a year since Mustafa Badreddine died in Syria.

"The killer of our martyr Mustafa Badreddine is giving his speech in front of you," said the audio.

Text messages were also sent via WhatsApp reading: "Nasrallah continues to lie."

Hezbollah said it is in contact with the ministry to find out how the breach happened. It added that through the hacking, the telephone numbers of the group's media office were used to send the messages to people around Lebanon.

Israel has said it believes Badreddine was killed by rivals within the militant group.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

The telecommunication ministry said similar hacking occurred during the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.