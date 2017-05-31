Eagle Herald











May 31, 12:02 PM EDT

Lebanon bans the new "Wonder Woman" movie

By SARAH EL DEEB
Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) -- A Lebanese security official says authorities have banned the new "Wonder Woman" movie following a campaign against its lead actress, who served in the Israeli army.

Lebanon is officially at war with Israel. The ban is in accordance with a decades-old law that boycotts Israeli products and bars Lebanese citizens from traveling to Israel or having contacts with Israelis. The official says the ban issued by the minister of interior Wednesday has been relayed to the distribution company. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been published.

It is not clear if a planned premiere later Wednesday in Beirut will go ahead.

