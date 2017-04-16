Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 16, 9:30 AM EDT

Christians celebrate Easter across conflict-torn Mideast

AP Photo
AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

Multimedia
Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
Latest News
Christians celebrate Easter across conflict-torn Mideast

Palestinian stabs UK woman in Jerusalem amid Easter fetes

Abbas seeks 'unprecedented' steps to end Palestinian split

50 years after war, settlements blur future borders

Israel shuts Egypt border after terror warning Passover eve
Multimedia
How to make felted Easter eggs
Cream-filled chocolate eggs
How to make an Easter basket hat

JERUSALEM (AP) -- Christians are celebrating Easter across the Middle East, where many are struggling to maintain their embattled communities in the face of war, terrorism and discrimination.

Thousands of worshippers flocked to Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified and resurrected.

This year the holiday was celebrated on the same day by both Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox worshippers. The denominations, which jealously guard different sections of the church, held separate services one after another Sunday.

Egypt's Coptic Christians meanwhile marked a somber Easter a week after twin bombings by the Islamic State group killed dozens of worshippers.

Many of Iraq's Christians observed the holiday in camps for the displaced after fleeing IS and the operation to drive the militants from Mosul.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.