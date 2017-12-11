Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Russian and Turkish presidents meet in Ankara


ISTANBUL (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ankara to meet his Turkish counterpart, following visits to Syria and Egypt.

Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting Monday evening to discuss developments in Syria and the Middle East, as well as bilateral relations, according to the Turkish president's office.

Putin and Erdogan met several times this year and regularly talk on the telephone as they and Iran work to broker a solution in Syria.

Relations between the two countries were tense after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet for violating its airspace in 2015. But the two have since restored bilateral relations.

Putin and Erdogan are expected to hold a joint news conference after their meeting.

