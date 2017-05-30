Eagle Herald











May 30, 7:14 AM EDT

Lebanese ministry calls for ban of Wonder Woman movie

By SARAH EL DEEB
Associated Press

Multimedia
Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
Latest News
UN pulls backing for Palestinian women's center over naming

Israel's ex-con minister grilled in fresh corruption probe

6-day war begets 50 years of strife for Israel

Israeli govt meeting near Jerusalem site angers Palestinians

Israeli PM to undergo procedure for kidney stone
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Lebanese ministry calls for ban of Wonder Woman movie

Review: 'Wonder Woman' film and star live up to the name

We'll always have Van Nuys: Hangar from 'Casablanca' saved

Cannes Palme d'Or goes to Ruben Ostlund's "The Square"

'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

BEIRUT (AP) -- Lebanon's ministry of economy says it has asked the country's security agency to ban the 2017 Wonder Woman movie because its lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli.

A senior security official says no formal request has been received yet, and that the ban would require a recommendation from a six-ministry-member committee. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Posters of the film have appeared on the streets of Beirut. At least one cinema has an advance screening Wednesday, including free popcorn for members.

Lebanon is officially at war with Israel and has a decades-old law that boycotts Israeli products and bars Lebanese citizens from traveling or having contacts with Israelis.

The movie is based on the DC Comics character.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.