SALE, Morocco (AP) -- A top Moroccan security official says his government is working on a new strategy to track Moroccans who become radicalized in Europe as part of beefed-up counterterrorism efforts.

Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations director Abdelhak Khiame told The Associated Press in an interview that preventing radicalization of Moroccans abroad is especially important after extremists with Moroccan origins carried out deadly attacks in Spain last month.

Khiame did not elaborate on what the new government tracking strategy would entail.

His 2-year-old agency, known as Morocco's FBI, also is cracking down on Moroccans returning from fighting with the Islamic State group. Of the 1,664 Moroccans who have joined IS, he said 85 men, 14 women and 27 minors have been arrested upon their return.