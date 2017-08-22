AP Radio AP Radio News:

Aug 22, 2:53 AM EDT

Dubai arrests man for hiding 5.7M pills in sheep intestines


DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- A state-owned newspaper in Dubai is reporting a man has found himself in a legal mess after allegedly trying to smuggling 5.7 million amphetamine pills into the sheikhdom hidden inside sheep intestines.

Al-Bayan newspaper reported in its Tuesday edition that the man appeared in court on charges he hid the pills in intestines packed into drums heading into Dubai's massive Jebel Ali port.

Prosecutors say the man said his brother had told him to try to bring the intestines into the country. Customs authorities discovered the pills when they inspected the cargo before it was to be released and taken to a warehouse.

Amphetamine busts are common in the United Arab Emirates, as smugglers ship the drugs into the country in an effort to try and reach Saudi Arabia.

