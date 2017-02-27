Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 27, 5:41 AM EST

Palestinian president urges protection of two-state solution


Multimedia
Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
Latest News
Palestinian president urges protection of two-state solution

Israeli hospitals demand funds to continue treating Syrians

UN suspends Gaza staffer amid allegations of Hamas ties

Israel to Amazon: Stop selling Holocaust-denying literature

Poll: Israelis believe Gaza policies hurting security
Interactive
West Bank road

GENEVA (AP) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is urging the international community to protect the two-state solution as Israel expands settlement construction.

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Abbas called on states that believe in two states "to come to the defense of that solution" and recognize the state of Palestine.

"This solution must be protected from any attempt to withdraw from it it or simply disregard it," he said.

He denounced the settlement activity and Israel's passage this month of a law meant to retroactively legalise thousands of West Bank settlement homes built unlawfully on private Palestinian land.

He said the law "legitimizes the theft of occupied Palestinian lands."

Abbas also cautioned against the transfer of any embassy to Jerusalem, a scenario raised by President Donald Trump.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.