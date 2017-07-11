Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 11, 4:42 PM EDT

Expansion plan highlights crowded West Bank city's plight

By ARON HELLER and MOHAMMED DARAGHMEH
Associated Press

AP Photo/Oded Balilty

QALQILIYA, West Bank (AP) -- Last year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government quietly passed one of its most significant concessions to the Palestinians: a plan to alter the West Bank map and turn over a small chunk of Israeli-controlled territory.

But after an uproar from Israeli settler leaders, the government appears poised to cancel the move - a decision that could upset nascent U.S. efforts to restart peace talks and take away a rare piece of relief for the residents of the overcrowded city of Qalqiliya.

As the West Bank's most densely populated Palestinian city, Qalqiliya had been eagerly awaiting implementation of the plan, which would allow it to expand into land that has until now been off-limits and double its size.

