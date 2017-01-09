Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Palestinians urge Trump to keep US Embassy in Tel Aviv


Palestinians urge Trump to keep US Embassy in Tel Aviv

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) -- The Palestinians have urged President-elect Donald Trump not to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA says President Mahmoud Abbas warned Trump in a letter that such a move would be "devastating" for U.S.-led efforts to set up a Palestinian state alongside Israel through negotiations.

WAFA said Monday that Abbas also contacted other world leaders and international organizations, asking them to "make every possible effort" to prevent an embassy move.

The Palestinians seek a capital east Jerusalem, captured and annexed by Israel in 1967. Israel's current government opposes a partition of the city.

Most countries, including the U.S., maintain their embassies in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Trump has promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem.

