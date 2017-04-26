Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 26, 1:23 PM EDT

Hamas in Gaza says it won't be cowed by Abbas' threats


Multimedia
Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
Latest News
Hamas in Gaza says it won't be cowed by Abbas' threats

Rights group: Israel grants permit after earlier rejection

Israel's ex-defense minister says he'll challenge government

Saudi novelist wins prestigious prize for Arab fiction

Netanyahu gives German FM 'ultimatum' over meeting with NGOs
Interactive
West Bank road

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) -- Gaza's ruling Hamas movement says it will not be cowed by threatened funding cuts, signaling escalating tensions between the militant group and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas has threatened to take "unprecedented" financial steps to force Hamas to cede control in Gaza, a territory it seized from him in 2007. Reconciliation attempts between rival governments in the West Bank and Gaza have failed.

Khalil al-Haya, the second highest ranking Hamas leader in Gaza, told The Associated Press Wednesday that Abbas will fail "if he tries to make Gaza kneel or expects to win our loyalty by force."

He spoke as Abbas convened advisers to consider further wage and subsidy cuts for Gaza.

Abbas meets President Donald Trump next week and will likely be asked if he speaks for all Palestinians.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.