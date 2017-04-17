Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 17, 6:03 AM EDT

Hundreds of Palestinians held by Israel launch hunger strike

AP Photo
AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Multimedia
Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
Latest News
Hundreds of Palestinians held by Israel launch hunger strike

Christians celebrate Easter across conflict-torn Mideast

Palestinian stabs UK woman in Jerusalem amid Easter fetes

Abbas seeks 'unprecedented' steps to end Palestinian split

50 years after war, settlements blur future borders
Multimedia
Prison population on the rise
Interactive
West Bank road

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) -- An activist says more than 1,500 Palestinian prisoners have launched an open-ended hunger strike to demand better conditions in Israeli prisons, including more contact with relatives, and an end to Israel's practice of detentions without trial.

The protest began Monday and was led by Marwan Barghouti, a prominent figure in President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement. Opinion polls suggest Barghouti, who is serving multiple life terms for his role in a violent Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation, is the top contender to succeed Abbas.

Qadoura Fares, an advocate for prisoners' rights, says 6,500 Palestinians are currently held by Israel. Palestinians marked Monday as Prisoners' Day.

Fares says hundreds of prisoners launched a 28-day strike in 2012. In 2014, dozens of detainees held without trial went on hunger strike for two months.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.