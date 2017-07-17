DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Qatar says the reported involvement of the United Arab Emirates in hacking its government news site in May is "unfortunate" and a breach of agreements among the Gulf countries.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the UAE orchestrated the hacking and planted a false story that was used as a pretext for the crisis between Qatar and four Arab countries. The UAE denies the allegation.

Qatar's government said in a statement Monday the report "unequivocally proves that this hacking crime took place."

Government Communications Office director Sheikh Saif bin Ahmad Al Thani said the hacking violates international law and bilateral and collective agreements among the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Qatar and the UAE.