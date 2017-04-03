Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 3, 12:51 PM EDT

A look at Saudi Arabia's most pressing economic targets


DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Saudi Arabia is embarking on an aggressive transformation of its economy, which is being led by King Salman's 30-year-old son, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Prince Mohammed has announced a bold plan to wean his country off of its "addiction to oil." Here's a look at some of the country's most pressing goals:

- Listing less than 5 percent of oil giant Aramco, which boasts the world's largest oil reserves, on the Saudi stock exchange and another international exchange;

- Developing Saudi Arabia's $160 billion Public Investment Fund and turning it into a $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund;

- Reducing unemployment, officially just under 12 percent, to 7 percent;

- Producing locally more than half of Saudi Arabia's spending on military equipment from its current 2 percent;

- Creating 450,000 new private sector jobs by 2020;

- Cutting expenditure on public wages from 45 to 40 percent of the state budget;

- Raising non-oil state revenue from around $44 billion to $266 billion;

- More than doubling direct foreign investment to $18.7 billion;

- Slashing energy and water subsidies by $53 billion;

- Doubling household spending on entertainment activities in Saudi Arabia;

- Raising life expectancy from 74 years old to 80;

- Increasing the percentage of Saudi families who own a home by 5 percent;

- Increasing women's participation in the work force from 22 to 30 percent;

- Generating 9.5 gigawatts of renewable energy

---

Source: Saudi Vision 2030 http://vision2030.gov.sa/en

© 2017 The Associated Press.