Nov 14, 11:38 AM EST

Lockheed offers glimpse into missile defenses eyed by Saudis


Lockheed offers glimpse into missile defenses eyed by Saudis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin says the company is delivering to Saudi Arabia its Patriot anti-missile system and that the kingdom is on track to become the second international customer, after the United Arab Emirates, to acquire its THAAD system.

Saudi Arabia is aggressively building up military capabilities as tensions spike with Iran. It intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Shiite rebels at Riyadh earlier this month, the deepest strike inside the kingdom since its forces went to war in Yemen in 2015.

Reports suggested the kingdom may have used the Raytheon MIM-104 Patriot system to shoot the missile down.

Lockheed Martin's Vice President of Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Tim Cahill, told reporters at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday the company is fielding more requests than ever before worldwide.

