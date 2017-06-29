Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 29, 11:44 AM EDT

Syrian US-backed forces seize last route into Raqqa


BEIRUT (AP) -- A Syria war monitor and a U.S. official say U.S.-backed fighters have seized the last road into Raqqa and are moving toward the river south of the city, tightening a siege on the militant de-facto capital.

A spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition told The Associated Press the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are now in control of all high speed routes into Raqqa and are moving toward the Euphrates River. "This would completely encircle the city and has been the SDF plan from the start," Col. Joe Scrocca, spokesman for the U.S-led coalition said in emails to the AP.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a component of the SDF have completed the siege around the city after seizing villages across the river, describing it as a "strategic" advance.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.