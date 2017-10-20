AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 20, 1:57 AM EDT

Drone video shows devastation in Raqqa, Syria

AP Photo
AP Photo/Gabriel Chaim

Documents
Indictment of Monzer al-Kassar
Latest Syria News
Drone video shows devastation in Raqqa, Syria

Israel strikes Syria, responding to errant mortar fire

Kurdish female militia vows to keep fighting IS militants

The Latest: Syria's Assad, visiting Iran general hold talks

Al-Qaida set to gain as Islamic State disintegrates
Battle of the Drones?

RAQQA, Syria (AP) -- Drone footage from the northern Syrian city of Raqqa shows the extent of devastation caused by weeks of fighting between Kurdish-led forces and the Islamic State group.

Footage from Thursday shows the bombed-out shells of buildings and heaps of concrete slabs lay piled on streets littered with destroyed cars.

Entire neighborhoods are seen turned to rubble, with little sign of civilian life.

The U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced they have driven Islamic State group militants out of the city after weeks of fighting.

The spokesman for the coalition, Col. Ryan Dillon, tweeted on Thursday that the SDF has cleared 98 percent of the city, adding that some militants remain holed up in a small pocket east of the city's athletic stadium.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.