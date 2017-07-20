Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 20, 7:19 AM EDT

Some 250 residents join US-trained security force for Raqqa

AP Photo
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Documents
Indictment of Monzer al-Kassar
Latest Syria News
Some 250 residents join US-trained security force for Raqqa

Israel promotes aid for Syrian civil war victims

Clashes erupt between rebels, al-Qaida in northwest Syria

The Latest: Activists: Airstrikes on Syrian villages kill 30

US, British volunteers battle IS in Syria's Raqqa

AIN ISSA, Syria (AP) -- Some 250 residents of Syria's Raqqa province are the latest batch to graduate from a brief U.S. training course. They are part of an internal security force to hold and secure areas as they are captured from Islamic State militants.

The graduation ceremony Thursday in the desert town of Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, was attended by a few American trainers who oversee the force and its preparation. Members will man checkpoints, identify IS sleeper cells and detect explosives.

U.S. officials have said the force is expected to reach approximately 3,500 members.

Wissam, a Kurdish resident of Ain Issa who gave only his first name, is one of the trainers. He said so far 800 forces have been trained and deployed around at least five areas in Raqqa province.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.