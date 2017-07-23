Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 23, 7:33 AM EDT

Erdogan says Muslims won't remain silent on Jerusalem crisis


Multimedia
Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
Latest News
AP Interview: Ex-Gaza chief says Hamas deal will open border

Israel installs new security cameras at Jerusalem holy site

Erdogan says Muslims won't remain silent on Jerusalem crisis

The Latest: Israeli DM says no ties will harm Palestinians

Power-sharing deal between former foes taking shape in Gaza
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Conflict in the Middle East
Photo Gallery
Attack on U.S. consulate in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) -- Turkey's president has condemned Israeli security precautions at a sensitive Jerusalem holy site saying the Islamic world would not remain silent.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed reporters Sunday in Istanbul before departing on a visit to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.

He says: "No one can expect the Islamic world to remain unresponsive after the humiliation Muslims suffered with the restrictions at the Noble Sanctuary."

Earlier this week, Israel installed metal detectors at the shrine in response to a deadly attack by Arab gunmen there which killed two Israeli policemen. The metal detectors are perceived by the Palestinians as an encroachment on Muslim rights and have led to protests in the Muslim world.

Erdogan called on Israel to remove the detectors in a phone conversation with his counterpart Reuven Rivlin on Thursday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.