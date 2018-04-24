Eagle Herald











Apr 24, 12:34 PM EDT

Ibrahim Nasrallah wins Arabic book prize for dystopian novel


ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Jordanian-Palestinian writer Ibrahim Nasrallah has won the International Prize for Arabic Fiction with a novel about humanity's capacity for savagery.

"The Second War of the Dog" was named winner at a ceremony Tuesday in the Emirates capital, Abu Dhabi.

Set in a dystopian future society, the book centers on an opponent of the regime who descends into brutal nihilism. The author has called it "a warning of what we could become in the future."

Ibrahim Al Saafin, who chaired the judging panel, said the book used "humor and insight" to expose society's tendency toward brutality.

Nasrallah's book was chosen from among 124 entries from 14 countries for the award, which is affiliated with Britain's prestigious Man Booker Prize.

He wins $50,000 and funding for an English translation of his novel.

