Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 20, 1:50 PM EDT

US defense chief: Pentagon won't reveal damage from big bomb

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer

Multimedia
Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
Latest News
US defense chief: Pentagon won't reveal damage from big bomb

Israel: Gaza sisters smuggled explosives on way to hospital

Israeli defense officials: Assad still has chemical weapons

Israel troops shoot, kill Palestinian in car-ramming attack

Israel: No talks with Palestinian inmates on hunger strike

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Pentagon will not disclose how much damage occurred when the military used its most powerful non-nuclear bomb to strike an Islamic State stronghold in Afghanistan.

The retired four-star Marine general says the Pentagon learned from its Vietnam war experience that it doesn't pay to judge the success of battlefield action in terms of the number of enemy forces killed. It was a reference to the so-called body count that was publicly exaggerated in Vietnam.

Instead, he says the April 13 use of the so-called "mother of all bombs" shows the U.S. doing "what was necessary to break ISIS," whether in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria or elsewhere.

Mattis was asked about the bombing by journalists traveling with him Thursday to Tel Aviv.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.