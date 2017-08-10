SANAA, Yemen (AP) -- Yemen's raging two-year conflict has turned the country into an incubator for lethal cholera.

Primitive sanitation and water systems put Yemenis at risk of drinking feces-contaminated water. Wells are dirtied by runoff from rainfall on piles of garbage left uncollected for weeks. Farmland is irrigated with broken sewers due to lax oversight and corruption. Medical intervention is delayed due to unpaid government employees and half of the country's health facilities are out of service.

The cholera outbreak in Haiti has killed more than 9,000 people since 2010, but Yemen has seen the largest outbreak of the disease ever recorded in any country in a single year. The United Nations and international aid organizations say they are shocked at the speed and scale of the outbreak.