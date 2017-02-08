Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 8, 6:32 AM EST

Yemen seeks 'reassessment' of deadly US raid


Latest News
Yemen seeks 'reassessment' of deadly US raid

UN agency seeks $2.1B to help war-stricken Yemenis this year

Yemeni rebels say they targeted Saudi capital with a missile

Demands for inquiry in poison death of Yemeni journalist

Leader of al-Qaida in Yemen mocks Trump after raid

CAIRO (AP) -- Yemen's foreign minister says it has asked for a "reassessment" of a U.S. raid last month that killed several women and children, but denies reports that his government has requested a suspension of American ground operations.

Abdul-Malik al-Mekhlafi said Wednesday that "Yemen continues to cooperate with the United States and continues to abide by all the agreements." He added that the government "is involved in talks with the U.S. administration on the latest raid."

He said reports that Yemen has demanded a halt to U.S. special operations are "not true."

The Jan. 28 raid against al-Qaida militants in central Yemen killed several women and children. A Navy SEAL was also killed in the raid, and six U.S. soldiers were wounded.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.