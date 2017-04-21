Eagle Herald











Apr 21, 7:49 AM EDT

Ronda Rousey announces engagement to fighter Travis Browne

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Forget the octagon, Ronda Rousey is buzzing about a ring after announcing her engagement to fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne.

Rousey flashed the diamond and made the announcement in a paparazzi video shared by TMZ Sports . Browne says in the video that he popped the question under a waterfall in New Zealand last week.

The 30-year-old Rousey says they plan to get married "soon," but that they're just in the beginning stages of planning a wedding.

Rousey also doesn't have a date for her next fight. She suffered a humiliating defeat to Amanda Nunes in December in a comeback bid after losing her UFC title to Holly Holm in 2015.

