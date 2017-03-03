LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC interim lightweight title bout with Tony Ferguson was canceled Friday after Nurmagomedov was hospitalized due to problems making weight.

One of the most anticipated bouts of the year was scrapped one day before UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena.

Nurmagomedov was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday night, the mixed martial arts promotion said. He was treated and discharged, but the UFC still canceled the fight on the recommendation of Nurmagomedov's doctors.

Nurmagomedov (24-0) and Ferguson (23-3) have been matched in two previous bouts that also were canceled due to medical problems for both fighters. Nurmagomedov has won all eight of his UFC bouts, but the Dagestan-born Russian missed two full years of competition before April 2016 due to a persistent knee injury.

Although Ferguson and Nurmagomedov traded angry insults throughout their promotion for UFC 209, Ferguson tweeted condolences at Nurmagomedov on Friday morning: "I Hope U Feel Better Khabib, I Pray For Your Recovery, I Mean It, Get Better."

The 33-year-old Ferguson has won nine straight fights, and this matchup was the biggest showcase of his career. Ferguson alluded to Nurmagomedov's possible problems making weight during a faceoff between the fighters at media day on Thursday, with Ferguson telling Nurmagomedov to "have fun with that weight cut, sucking air."

Ferguson made weight on Friday morning at 154 1/2 pounds.

The winner of the bout was likely to be among the top contenders for the next big-money fight with Conor McGregor, who won the regular UFC lightweight title last November with a victory over Eddie Alvarez. McGregor hasn't announced when he will fight next, and he could also meet longtime antagonist Nate Diaz or even Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match.

UFC 209 is headlined by Tyron Woodley's welterweight title rematch with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.

The UFC is likely to promote an undercard bout onto the pay-per-view portion of the show, but didn't immediately choose the fight. The pay-per-view card also includes a heavyweight matchup between Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem.