BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Daniel Cormier beat Anthony Johnson for the second time, using a submission victory to retain the light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 210 on Saturday night.

With tears in his eyes, Johnson announced his retirement inside the octagon, saying "it's time for me to do something else."

Cormier edged Johnson at UFC 187 in 2015 by submission and he won again by submission at the KeyBank Center.

Jon Jones, considered perhaps the true light heavyweight champ, looked on from cageside and stretched his arms in approval as the crowd went wild. . Three months from completing a yearlong doping ban, Jones said he was focused on reclaiming the light heavyweight title he's lost twice due to suspensions.

Cormier wanted nothing to do with Jones' posturing, saying, "don't talk to me about a guy who's ineligible. When you get your (act) together, I'll be here waiting to fight."