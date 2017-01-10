Eagle Herald











Jan 10, 6:20 AM EST

Ronda Rousey ends silence with 'rock bottom' Instagram post

AP Photo
AP Photo/John Locher

Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey is turning to "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling for inspiration more than a week after getting humiliated in a comeback match against Amanda Nunes.

The fight at UFC 207 was halted just 48 seconds in after Rousey was pummeled by Nunes. Rousey didn't talk to reporters afterward.

On Monday, Rousey posted a quote from Rowling on Instagram , "And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."

Rousey's Dec. 30 matchup with Nunes was her first fight since losing the UFC women's bantamweight title to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

